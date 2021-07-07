Extend moratorium to cover non-bank repayments, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: The government should impose a full moratorium policy on all loan repayments, not just from banks during this full lockdown.

Saying this, Bukit Gasing State Assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran(pix) pointed out that borrowers of non-bank institutions are left in a lurch.

Examples of monthly payments which are not bank loans are of hire purchases from non-bank institutions, items bought on store credit (such as phones, furniture and appliances), licensed money lender loans, lease payments and pawnshop repayments among others.

“The borrowers of these facilities are often the poorer segments of society in far greater need of help during this crisis,” Rajiv said in a statement today.

“The government needs to also provide repayment moratorium for these to give them relief, as many of them are in this situation not because of their foolish actions, but because of the MCO implemented that has prevented them from earning a living. Not to mention that the MCO has yielded more damage than good.”

As part of the framework to enable this, Rajiv suggested that the government absorb a portion of the interest rates imposed, or impose a cap for lending institutions to continue to charge interest on the outstanding principal amount during the moratorium period.

“These non-bank lenders typically charge a much higher rate of interest of up to 18% per annum and such high interest rates should not be applicable during the moratorium,” he said.

“The government should cap the interest at 5% or 6%. Capping the interest makes the moratorium of value to the borrower, and the borrowers who fall in this category are typically of those who cannot qualify for bank loans.

“If interest is not capped, the principal outstanding amount will balloon up very quickly, and the whole point of giving the public this moratorium would be pointless, leaving them in more misery.”

The DAP state representative aid in return for the lower interest rate during the moratorium, the government should inject low interest soft loans to financial institutions to enable sufficient cash flow for all these lending institutions to enable them to provide this moratorium.

“This not only protects the individuals, but protects these legal lenders and also protects the government, as these soft loans will eventually be repaid with fair interest. Protecting these lenders by enlarge then also protects the rakyat who have non-bank loans,” he added.