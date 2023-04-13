Extended operating hours for selected LRT, MRT and Monorail stations on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: To meet the needs of city dwellers who need to make last-minute preparations to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, several rail stations will extend their operating hours till 1.30 am this Saturday (April 15).

In a statement today, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the Light Rail Transit (LRT) station selected for the Ampang/Sri Petaling lines is the Masjid Jamek station, while for the Kelana Jaya LRT line the stations are Masjid Jamek and KLCC.

For the monorail service, the stations involved are the Bukit Bintang, Raja Chulan, Medan Tuanku and Chow Kit, meanwhile, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) for the Kajang line will be the Bukit Bintang station.

The operating hours of the LRT11 intermediate buses will also be extended to allow users access to the relevant stations following the closure of six LRT stations on the Ampang/Sri Petaling lines.

“The operating hours of connecting stations will be extended to ferry passengers to their destinations whereas other stations will end their operations as usual, however, commuters can still exit the respective stations to continue their journeys,“ according to the statement today.

“City dwellers are urged to use public transport this weekend to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre,“ it added.

Passengers are also advised to use Touch ‘N Go cards or purchase return trip tokens in advance to facilitate their journey. -Bernama