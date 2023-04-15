Extra Labuan passenger boat services for Aidilfitri

LABUAN: The passenger speed boat services plying Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan will be increased, ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

Labuan International Ferry Terminal management company, LDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, said that the number of trips will be increased to 30 trips daily from Labuan to Menumbok beginning April 19.

Its executive chairman Noor Halim Zaini said that the Aidilfitri exodus is expected and LDA Holdings operation team is prepared to handle the volume.

“We want to ensure travellers from Labuan are able to celebrate Aidilfitri with their families in their respective hometowns in the mainland Sabah.

“We will work round the clock to ensure there is always available speed boat services for travellers to the mainland from today onwards,” he said to Bernama today.

Noor Halim said it is estimated at least 6,000 travellers from this island will be using the Labuan International Ferry Terminal to travel the mainland Sabah beginning next week (April 18-22).

“Our operation team be it at the counters and the main exit points have been prepared to face the outflow of travellers to the mainland.

“We have briefed the boat operators to work together with us for a smooth operation ahead of the combined Aidilfitri public holidays and the mid-term school break starting from April 19,” he said.

He said more than 12 of the 36-seater passenger boats currently operating Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan. -Bernama