ExxonMobil signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

HOUSTON: ExxonMobil Corp (Exxon) yesterday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profit from pumping oil and gas alone of up to US$9.3 billion (RM39.2 billion).

A snapshot of the largest US oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profit from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as US$2.7 billion over the prior quarter’s US$6.6 billion.

Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil by 45% last quarter over the final period of 2021, to an average of US$114 per barrel, the highest in seven years.

The estimates suggest total earnings for the quarter of about US$9.8 billion at the mid-point of Exxon’s estimates, according to Scotiabank global equity research.

Exxon shares, which have jumped 36% year to date, rose slightly yesterday to US$83.16. Official results are expected to be released on April 29, according to a securities filing.

The outlook implies adjusted earnings around US$2.29 per share, Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng said in a note. The total would guarantee Exxon its highest quarterly profit since at least 2014.

The blockbuster oil and gas profits offer a preview of what lies ahead for other firms' oil earnings. Such results could strengthen calls by US and European Union lawmakers for windfall profit taxes on energy companies.

Final results could be dampened by impairments to Exxon’s Russian operations. The company last month said it would phase out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. The oil company has US$4 billion in assets at risk to potential seizure and faces a 1% to 2% hit to production and revenue from the move.

“Depending on the terms of its exit from Sakhalin, the company may be required to impair its investment in the project up to the full book value,” it said in a filing.

High oil and gas prices accelerated after Russia’s invasion and sanctions were imposed on its oil, coal and LNG. Global oil prices hit a 14-year high in the first quarter and have since cooled as the US announced a release of emergency stocks and China began a lockdown.

Operating profit in refining could be up to US$300 million higher than the US$1.5 billion earned in its fourth quarter, while its chemicals business could decrease by as much as US$300 million compared with the previous quarter’s US$1.3 billion profit. – Reuters