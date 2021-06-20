Eye injury forces Norway’s Hovland out of US Open

LA JOLLA: Norway’s Viktor Hovland (pix) withdrew from the US Open on Friday with an eye injury, the US Golf Association announced.

The world No. 13 had fired a three-over 74 in Thursday’s opening round of the major golf showdown at Torrey Pines.

Hovland made four bogeys on the front nine in his second round and pulled out after a double bogey at the 10th.

The announcement did not specify which eye or eyes were involved or give specific details about the injury and how it happened.

Hovland, the 2018 US Amateur champion, was fully exempt into the field of 156 and competing in his third US Open. He shared 12th in 2019 and was the low amateur at Pebble Beach and shared 13th last year at Winged Foot.

The 23-year-old from Oslo was playing alongside Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton.

Hovland won twice last year on the US PGA Tour, the Puerto Rico Open in February and the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico in December, but has yet to capture a professional victory on US soil. – AFP