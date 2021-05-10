EZ ADU app provides platform for consumers to file complaints

PUTRAJAYA: Consumers who are dissatisfied with the price or quality of goods or services offered by traders may lodge a complaint using the Ez ADU application developed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

All they need is a smartphone running android to download the Ez ADU app from Play Store for free, to enable them to file a complaint as well as upload photos or documents such as receipts and items purchased to support the complaint.

KPDNHEP deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the time taken to investigate a complaint would depend on the complexity of the matter and the complainant would be notified of the results of the investigation within 21 working days.

He said the Ez ADU application has been downloaded close to 50,000 times so far and the platform has 22,589 active users since its introduction in 2015.

“A total of 25,770 complaints have been filed by consumers through Ez ADU from 2015 up to April 24 this year and 97.19 per cent of the cases were solved,” he told Bernama.

“Recently a consumer filed a complaint through the app after being disappointed with an online transaction and within three days the matter was solved,” he said.

Rosol said through the platform KPDNHEP had received various complaints but if the matter was not within its jurisdiction, it would be channeled to the relevant agencies, citing the problem over high electricity bill faced by consumers last year, as an example.

“Such complaints were channeled directly to the Energy Commission, which means the consumers’ complaints were still being entertained and looked into,“ he said.

To help us resolve their complaints, consumers must ensure that the information given is complete especially the name, address and telephone number of the errant trader.

Among challenges faced by KPDNHEP officers in dealing with complainants include, insufficient information being provided, lack of support documents and having to bear the brunt of irate consumers, he added. -BERNAMA