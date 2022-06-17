F1 confirms Australian Grand Prix to remain in Melbourne until at least 2035

SYDNEY: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix confirmed on Thursday night that the Victorian state capital, Melbourne, will continue to host the event until at least 2035 under a new 10-year deal, reported Xinhua.

The hosting site will remain in Albert Park, which has hosted the Australian Grand Prix since 1996. Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also join the Melbourne race for the first time in the event’s history.

The Grand Prix’s current contract was due to expire in 2025, but the Victorian government announced another 10 years would be added to the deal.

The new agreement will see Melbourne enjoy hosting rights for the Australian Grand Prix for a total of 40 years since the event moved to Victoria in 1996.

“We know how important this event is to our economy and that’s why we’ve delivered the longest extension for the race since it has been held in Melbourne,“ said Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula.

The estimated attendance of the event this year showed a record-breaking number, with more than 419,000 people flocking to Albert Park across four days.-Bernama