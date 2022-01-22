F1 still missed by many

MELAKA: The encouraging turnout at the PETRONAS Motorsports tour series proves that Formula 1 (F1) races are still missed.

The last time the F1 racing cars from various international teams warmed up their engines at the Sepang circuit was in 2017.

PETRONAS Southern Region general manager Sazli Zakaria said despite the need to adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), the exhibition held at the Mahkota Parade here since yesterday had exceeded the set target.

“We targeted a crowd of 1,500 a day because of the strict SOP which did not allow large crowds to gather, but in Melaka, on the first day alone yesterday, we surpassed 1,500 people, and we expect to achieve a higher figure on the last day tomorrow.

“This proves that the public is longing for motorsports,” he said when met by reporters at the touring series exhibition area here today.

He said some of the main attractions at the tour were the F1 race simulator, interactive games, as well as stalls selling exclusive PETRONAS merchandise.

“And surely the main attraction here is the replica of the 2021 F1 racing car from the eight-time winners of the World Constructors' Championship,” he said.

He also said the PETRONAS Motorsports tour series in Melaka was the final location after Penang and Johor Bahru, and the tour would take a break before heading to the East Coast of the Peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak after Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

“Sepang has been chosen as the tour finale. With this tour series, we hope to be able to tell the public that we (PETRONAS) are still alive in F1 sports, especially in terms of branding and technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Arshad Ismail, 35, said he was excited to see a replica of an F1 racing car and race in a simulator.-Bernama