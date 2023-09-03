FA Cup: Bruno’s injury-time spot kick helps Pahang knock out Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: An injury-time spot kick converted by Stefano Bruno allowed Sri Pahang FC to edge 10-man Perak FC 2-1 in their 2023 FA Cup first-round match at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh tonight.

Perak, playing in front of nearly 5,000 home fans, went on the offensive right from the first whistle and striker Chinonso Christian Oblozor gave them a perfect start when he scored in the 34th minute.

The visitors were undaunted and launched a series of attacks after the break that led to Perak goalkeeper Muhammad Fadhil Idris being given the marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute.

Pahang capitalised on their numerical advantage and levelled the scores at 1-1 through a goal by Abdul Malik Mat Ariff in the 82nd minute.

In injury time, Muhammad Baqiuddin Shamsudin was fouled by Perak defender Muhammad Nasrol Amri Kamarul Azhar and referee Mohamad Kamil Zakaria Ismail immediately pointed to the spot, allowing Bruno to easily convert.

The win for Sri Pahang, who are coached by Fandi Ahmad, will see them taking on Selangor in round two of the FA Cup at the MBPJ Stadium on April 15.

Meanwhile, over at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, home team Kedah suffered a first-round exit when they were gunned down 4-3 on penalties by Penang after both teams were tied at 2-2 in regulation time.

The first half saw the home team go 1-0 up when skipper Manuel Gelito Ott fired a powerful shot past Penang goalkeeper Shafiq Afifi Suhaimi in the eighth minute.

Penang, however, hit back to make it 1-1 in the 21st minute when Kedah goalkeeper Kalamullah Al Hafiz failed to hold on to a powerful drive by a Penang player, leaving Giovane Gomes Da Silva to pounce and slot home the equaliser.

Buoyed, the visitors went ahead in the 67th minute through Hassan Saad but Kedah managed to make it 2-2 through Manuel Gelito in the 89th minute to take the game into extra time.

However, both teams failed to break the deadlock and the game had to be decided on penalties, with Penang triumphing 4-3 to check into the second round. -Bernama