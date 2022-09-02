FA Cup final: Be careful of ticket touts - TFC

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd has advised members of the public to wary of touts selling fake FA Cup final tickets on social media.

Its executive chief officer, Ab Rasid Jusoh said all tickets for the final between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were sold online to prevent touts from depriving loyal fans of their tickets.

“I want to stress that all 36,000 tickets allocated by the Malaysia Football League (MFL) for Terenganu supporters are sold online. There is no physical ticket sale to overcome the problems of ticket touts.

“I hope the people would not be duped by illegal ticket offers on social media or any other platforms claiming they have the physical tickets,” he said when contacted today.

In past, football fans have been disappointed on the transparency of Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd's management on the method and distribution of ticket sales.

It is understood that some fake tickets are sold for up to RM300 a piece compared to the original price of RM50.

According to Ab Rasid, 36,000 tickets of various prices for the final match have been sold out within four days.

“We have expected such rousing response as TFC qualified for the final after 11 years.

“Of course there will be supporters who are unhappy because they failed to get tickets. But I hope they can continue to support the state team we love,“ he said. -Bernama