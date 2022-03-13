FA Cup: Kedah, Sabah cruise into second round

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin and Mohammad Amer Azahar bagged a brace each to steer Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) FC, the 2019 FA Cup champions, to a 4-0 win over Sains FC 4-0 in the first round of the tournament at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, Kedah today.

Head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak's men had no problem breaching the M3 League side's defence as early as in the 18th minute through Mohd Fayadh, who then scored a second towards the end of the first half.

After the break, it was Mohammad Amer's turn to shine as he found the back of the net in the 50th and 59th minutes.

In another first-round match in KOTA KINABALU, Sabah FC struck twice in the second-half to down M3 League side Respect FC 2-0 at the Likas Stadium yesterday.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men checked into the second round courtesy of goals by midfielder Ummareng Bacok (50th minute) and defender Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (85th minute).

Meanwhile, another FA Cup first-round tie between Melaka United and PIB FC, which was scheduled to be held at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Paya Rumput, Melaka tonight, had to be postponed to another date after the home team were hit by Covid-19 positive cases.-Bernama