KOTA KINABALU: Civil servants in Sabah must be good role models when it comes to complying with the government’s directive to wear face masks in crowded public places to help curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said doing so was a responsibility, not only as a citizen, but also as a public servant.

“(Civil servants) must not be among those violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government,” he told reporters after attending the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual programme at the Indah Permai government quarters here today.

Samsuni said so far, all federal agencies in the state have been adhering to the SOPs, which include conducting body temperature, wearing face masks and complying with physical distancing protocols at all events and meetings.

The government had made it mandatory to wear face masks in crowded public spaces and on public transportation beginning yesterday to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. -Bernama