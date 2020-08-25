Face masks price to be lowered after review

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will soon review the ceiling price of face masks as manufacturers are producing enough to meet demand, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the ceiling price review either at the end of September or early October aims to reduce the price from RM1 per piece.

He said the government is taking the soft approach to ensure the three ply face mask ordered at a higher price is sold first.

“Manufacturers are producing 1.5 million face masks daily with another four producers expected to begin operating in October.

“The ceiling price will be lowered after the review,” he told Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah)

Cha had asked for the price of face masks to be reduced in stages to prevent losses to manufacturers during the Question and Answer session.

He also called on the government to look into the possibility of reducing the price of children’s masks to lower than those for adults.

Alexander said this could not be done as the cost of manufacturing children’s face masks was the same as adults although they were smaller in size.

On Aug 15 the government reduced the ceiling price of three-ply face masks from RM1.20 to RM1.

At the end of March the government had reduced the ceiling price of three ply face masks from RM2 to RM1.50.

In July Alexander said the ceiling price of face mask will be further reduced to RM1.20.