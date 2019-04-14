Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down, users around the world complain on twitter (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users from around the world experienced a few hours of service disruption this evening.

The outages appeared to have started at around 6.30pm in Malaysia when Facebook users found their news feeds refusing to refresh while those trying to reach the main Facebook.com domain found it unavailable.

At the same time, Instagram users found the app inaccessible while WhatsApp users found their messages weren’t being sent or received.

A check with Facebook outage map on monitoring website downdetector.com confirmed outages were affecting users from around the world: https://downdetector.com/status/facebook

Users of all three services owned by Facebook went to Twitter to share that their dissatisfaction.

#facebookdown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all international trends on Twitter.

The outages seem to have ended at around 9pm in Malaysia.



“Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps. The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience,” said a statement from Facebook.

Today’s service disruption came just a month after Facebook experienced its worst outage ever.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were all inaccessible for hours last month.

The social media network blamed the outages on “server configuration change” and apologised.



Facebook’s website said it has about 1.5 billion active users.

It bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. — Agencies