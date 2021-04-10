FACTBOX: Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

THE following are the 12 host cities set to host Euro 2020 matches and their commitments for how many spectators will be allowed to attend after European football's governing body UEFA confirmed their plans on Friday.

Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have been given until April 19 to provide additional information.

London, England

Venue: Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000)

Matches: Three group games, one last-16 game, both semifinals and the final

Status: Minimum capacity of 25% for the group matches and last 16, with a decision on higher capacity for the semis and final expected in early June.

Rome, Italy

Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Capacity: 68,000)

Matches: Three group games and one quarterfinal

Status: The Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline due to the "evolution of the epidemiological framework and the progress of the vaccination campaign underway in Italy".

St Petersburg, Russia

Venue: St Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 61,000)

Matches: Three group games and one quarterfinal

Status: 50% capacity with the possibility of increasing that by the end of April.

Munich, Germany

Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000)

Matches: Three group games and one quarterfinal

Status: Media reports say Munich city officials continue to plan to host all four matches.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Capacity: 69,000)

Matches: Three group games and one quarterfinal

Status: Azerbaijan's government and the local organising committee decided to cap attendance at 50% with fans from countries taking part allowed to attend if they present a negative COVID-19 test.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Venue: Johan Cruyff ArenA (Capacity: 54,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: The Dutch football association (KNVB) said at least 12,000 spectators will attend matches.

Bilbao, Spain

Venue: San Mames Stadium (Capacity: 53,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: Bilbao's city hall told UEFA it is ready to stage games at 25% capacity (around 13,000 fans) but Spain's football federation said the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament.

Bucharest, Romania

Venue: National Arena Bucharest (Capacity: 54,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: Romania's Ministry of Youth and Sports said a maximum of 13,000 spectators (around 25% capacity) will be allowed.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Venue: Parken Stadium (Capacity: 38,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: The Danish government announced at least 12,000 fans will attend matches (30% capacity).

Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Venue: Dublin Arena (Capacity: 51,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: Ireland's FA said it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels".

Glasgow, Scotland

Venue: Hampden Park (Capacity: 51,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: The Scottish government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of capacity (around 12,000 fans).

Budapest, Hungary

Venue: Puskas Arena (Capacity: 68,000)

Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

Status: Aiming to host matches at full capacity subject to fans "fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements".

