FACTBOX: Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

THE following are the 12 host cities set to host Euro 2020 matches and their commitments for how many spectators will be allowed to attend after European football's governing body UEFA confirmed their plans on Friday.
Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have been given until April 19 to provide additional information.
London, England
Venue: Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000)
Matches: Three group games, one last-16 game, both semifinals and the final
Status: Minimum capacity of 25% for the group matches and last 16, with a decision on higher capacity for the semis and final expected in early June.
Rome, Italy
Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Capacity: 68,000)
Matches: Three group games and one quarterfinal
Status: The Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline due to the "evolution of the epidemiological framework and the progress of the vaccination campaign underway in Italy".
St Petersburg, Russia
Venue: St Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 61,000)
Status: 50% capacity with the possibility of increasing that by the end of April.
Munich, Germany
Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000)
Status: Media reports say Munich city officials continue to plan to host all four matches.
Baku, Azerbaijan
Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Capacity: 69,000)
Status: Azerbaijan's government and the local organising committee decided to cap attendance at 50% with fans from countries taking part allowed to attend if they present a negative COVID-19 test.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Venue: Johan Cruyff ArenA (Capacity: 54,000)
Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game
Status: The Dutch football association (KNVB) said at least 12,000 spectators will attend matches.
Bilbao, Spain
Venue: San Mames Stadium (Capacity: 53,000)
Status: Bilbao's city hall told UEFA it is ready to stage games at 25% capacity (around 13,000 fans) but Spain's football federation said the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament.
Bucharest, Romania
Venue: National Arena Bucharest (Capacity: 54,000)
Status: Romania's Ministry of Youth and Sports said a maximum of 13,000 spectators (around 25% capacity) will be allowed.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Venue: Parken Stadium (Capacity: 38,000)
Status: The Danish government announced at least 12,000 fans will attend matches (30% capacity).
Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Venue: Dublin Arena (Capacity: 51,000)
Status: Ireland's FA said it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels".
Glasgow, Scotland
Venue: Hampden Park (Capacity: 51,000)
Status: The Scottish government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of capacity (around 12,000 fans).
Budapest, Hungary
Venue: Puskas Arena (Capacity: 68,000)
Status: Aiming to host matches at full capacity subject to fans "fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements".
Reuters