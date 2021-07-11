Factories which trigger Covid-19 clusters must shut down completely - EXCO

ALOR GAJAH: Factories which have triggered Covid-19 clusters and contributed to the spike in cases in Melaka must be shut down completely.

State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Othman said the complete shutdown, which is a temporary measure, would allow all workers to undergo screening or be quarantined if they tested positive.

Ismail said he would recommend this to the state government soon, as drastic action must be taken after three clusters were linked to a factory in Batu Berendam.

“There is no point imposing a partial shutdown while other sections continue to operate when Covid-19 positive cases have been detected among employees, especially foreign workers, as what is happening now,” he told reporters when met at Kuala Linggi here today. — Bernama