Factory compounded RM10,000 for breaching scheduled waste management rules

SHAH ALAM: A chemical factory located at the Sungai Puloh Industrial Estate, Klang near here, was compounded RM10,000 by the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) yesterday, for breaching regulations on the management of its scheduled waste.

The DOE in a post on its official Facebook informed that the factory was also being investigated after it was suspected to have released red-coloured water into public drains, following an inspection of the plant last weekend.

“The plant’s wastewater samples have been taken for chemical analysis before we can proceed with further enforcement action,“ it said.-Bernama