Factory processing recycling materials in Permatang Tinggi goes up in smoke

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A factory processing recycling materials in Permatang Tinggi here was destroyed in a fire last night.

However, no casualties were reported.

Bandar Perda Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Faisyal Riza Abd Samad said the department was alerted at 11.51 pm and firefighters were immediately rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the fire was raging and part of the factory occupying an area of ​​3,716 square metres was on fire. There were no casualties.

“The firemen had to do ‘size up’ work first at the scene and all the officers and men also had to don complete personal protective equipment (PPE) to carry out fire control and extinguishing work,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that more than 100 firemen including from the Bukit Mertajam, Perai and Sungai Bakap fire stations were involved in the firefighting operation and were assisted by firefighting volunteers.

He added that the cause of the fire was still under investigation and losses incurred were being assessed.-Bernama