Factory technician charged with reckless driving, causing death of OKU couple

JASIN: A factory technician was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with reckless driving resulting in a road crash that caused the death of an OKU (Persons with Disabilities) couple last month.

Amirul Anwar Mohamed Jelani, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Senior Assistant Registrar Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak.

He was charged with driving a vehicle recklessly and dangerously and causing the death of Ezuddin Mohammad, 50, and Surayah Muhamat, 46, who were on a motorcycle at Jalan Serkam Pantai-Merlimau here at 7.45 am on June 6.

The charge was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 1999), which provides imprisonment of between five and 10 years and a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000, if convicted.

Amirul Anwar, represented by counsel Mohd Fadzlullah Ramlee, was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and the court also ordered his driving licence to be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court also set Aug 29 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishhar prosecuted.-Bernama