Factory triggers 113 Covid-19 infections after flouting SOP

KUCHING: A plywood factory in Kuala Baram, Miri which failed to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the number of workers permitted at the workplace has triggered a new Covid-19 Cluster in Sarawak, with 113 positive cases detected.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said the Industry 121 Kuala Baram Cluster involving the factory workers’ quarters, was among three new ones declared by the Sarawak Health Department.

“Of the 113 cases, 107 comprised non-citizens, and six are Malaysians from Sarawak. The factory workers’ quarters have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 1 to 15,” said the statement.

It said a 14-day closure order from July 5 to 15 and an RM10,000 compound had been issued to the factory’s management, which failed to ensure that only 50 per cent of the workforce was present at the factory, as stipulated by the state’s Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

The two other new clusters were the Sungai Sebetan Cluster involving 45 positive cases detected among residents of a private house and a longhouse in Sungai Sebetan, Saratok, and the Sega Cluster involving several families in Kampung Sega, Bau with 17 positive cases.

Sarawak recorded 424 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total so far to 66,985.

According to JPBN, several localities in Bintulu, Sri Aman, Saratok and Sarikei were also subjected to the EMCO, namely the rental rooms above Kedai Lau Hoi Chew, Parkcity Commercial Centre (Bintulu), rental rooms above the V-12 shop, Assyakirin Commercial Centre (Bintulu) from July 4 to 18.

Meanwhile, the others were Rumah Kunjang Sembayang Ban (Sri Aman) from July 5 to 18, Rumah Dunggau (Saratok) and Rumah Tapoi (Sarikei) from July 6 to 22. — Bernama