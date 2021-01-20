Factory worker pleads guilty to outraging daughter-in-law’s modesty

KAJANG: A factory worker pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with outraging his daughter-in-law’s modesty two years ago.

Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain set March 23 for the facts of the case and to sentence the 30-year-old man.

The man was charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of the 31-year-old woman, who is believed to be the wife of his step-son, by hugging her at a house in Taman Cheras Prima here, at 2 am on Oct 6, 2019.

The court allowed the man bail of RM2,000 with one surety and to report himself at the nearest police station twice a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama