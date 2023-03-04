Fadhlina: MOE ensures PIBG fees do not burden parents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) constantly monitors schools to ensure that they comply with the stipulated procedures so that the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) fees do not burden parents, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the ministry, through a notification letter dated Sept 15, 2021, has reminded schools not to charge additional fees in PIBG contributions and to comply with the set guidelines.

“The Education (Parent-Teacher Association) Regulations 1998 allow PIBG to collect any contribution decided in the annual general meeting from its members, and the decision should be notified to the State Education Department director, who is the State Registrar.

“In this regard, the MOE Circular No. 4/2011 on Guidelines for Collection/Payment of Schooling Requirements in Government Schools and Government Aided Schools is relevant as a reference for the schools,” she said during the question and answer session.

Fadhlina also urged parents to attend PIBG meetings organised by the school to obtain information and justifications regarding the fees charged.

“If there is a complaint, it must be submitted per the stipulated rules and process. MOE, together with the state registrar, will ensure that the correction is made either through a meeting or by any regulation under the registrar’s authority,” she said. -Bernama