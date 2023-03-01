Fadillah Yusof visits MRC, gets briefing on efforts in promoting rubber industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) today visited the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), an agency under his Ministry, which is in charge of promoting Malaysian quality rubber and rubber products.

During the visit, he was introduced to the structure and functions of the MRC in carrying out its mandate as an implementing agency that plays an important role in the development of the country’s rubber industry, particularly in matters related to the marketing of quality and sustainable rubber products, said MRC.

He was also briefed on MRC’s most recent initiatives, efforts, and plans as part of a series of visits to get to know all the agencies under the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (MPC) in order for MRC to continue to assist the rubber industry in identifying the next opportunity to expand and access the rubber market through market promotion and development.

It said in a statement that the Deputy Prime Minister also had the opportunity to visit the MRC gallery, which features information about Malaysian rubber products as well as MRC’s successes.

Fadillah was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Siti Aminah Aching, Deputy Secretary General (Plantation and Commodities) Datuk Mat Zaidi Mohd Karli and Secretary General (Strategic Planning and Management) Abdul Hadi Omar.

They were welcomed by MRC chief executive officer Nor Hizwan Ahmad, deputy chief executive officer Izwan Zarik Sapari and other members of the MRC management.-Bernama