Fahmi challenges Hadi to lodge police report against DAP for ‘Islamophobia’

PETALING JAYA: PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil has challenged PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) to lodge a police report against DAP if he has enough evidence to implicate the party promotes Islamophobia.

“Stop spreading hate and lies. If these allegations about DAP are true, make a police report. Let the authorities take action,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier today, it was reported that Hadi had eagerly accused DAP of promoting an Islamophobic narrative and preventing PAS from being in a position of power.

“For its political expediency, the creedless and immoral DAP has started showing its true colours. This is apparent with the party openly slandering Islam in broad daylight, especially against PAS.

“PAS has become DAP’s target due to PAS’ progress in the 15th general election (GE15) in acquiring the highest number of (parliamentary) seats among all individual parties, including DAP and other parties it (DAP) uses as ‘tools’ in the Pakatan Harapan coalition,” Hadi reportedly said.