Fahmi congratulates Michelle Yeoh on Golden Globe Best Actress award

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil congratulated actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh (pix) on winning the Best Actress award in a musical or comedy film at the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

“What an amazing feat, and definitely well-deserved. A great honour for the country,” he said in a Tweet today.

The Ipoh-born star beat Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) in the category.

The 60-year-old actress made history Tuesday after becoming Malaysia’s first ever Golden Globe award winner.

Yeoh was also recently named 2022’s Icon of the Year by Time magazine. -Bernama