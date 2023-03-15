Fahmi discusses challenges in courier sector with industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today held a roundtable meeting with the players in the courier industry to learn and discuss the challenges they are facing.

He said now he understood that there were big differences in the challenges faced by the industry players before and after the waves of e-commerce.

In a posting on Facebook, Fahmi said the roundtable meeting was also attended by the relevant teams from the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“InsyaAllah, several studies and engagement sessions will be done before any decision is made or announced,” he said.

Prior to this, Fahmi was reported as saying that the KKD will meet with the courier industry players today to discuss, among others, improvement measures to be taken to create healthy competition among the players.

He said the courier sector was facing several challenges, most of which related to the costs of operations. -Bernama