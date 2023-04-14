Fahmi: Good news for prepaid users this Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) will announce good news for prepaid plan users on Monday (April 17).

He said his ministry is currently discussing the matter with several major telecommunication companies in the country to reach an agreement.

“I am not ready to make any announcement yet but I hope that in a short time, there are some things we can agree on, Insya-Allah. I hope there is good news, especially for prepaid users, we will know in two or three days, by this Monday,” he said to the media after the Kasih@HAWANA 2023 programme here today.

Regarding the 5G network implementation policy by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), it will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

Fahmi said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday and there were several matters that the prime minister had asked to be examined.

Asked about the actions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in detaining a senior official from the office of the Minister of Human Resources in relation to the recruitment of foreign workers, Fahmi said the public should give space to the authority to carry out its duties properly.

“If there is any case brought to court we will follow (the development) and before that we cannot prejudge because we do not have accurate and complete information.

“All the ministers have been asked to give a warning (to officials) and I have issued a warning to everyone to be careful because the expectation is very high as this government is committed to cleaning up Malaysia from corruption,” he said.

Yesterday, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, in a statement, said that he and the ministry would give full cooperation to the MACC regarding the arrest of his senior officer.

Meanwhile, on the attempt of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to seek a royal pardon, Fahmi said he could not comment further because he had not received any information about it.

“I have not received any information about the date the Pardons Board will meet and as long as there is no information I cannot comment,” he said. -Bernama