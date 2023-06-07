Fahmi: N.Sembilan to get 11 more digital economy centres

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will build 11 more digital economy centres (PEDi) in Negeri Sembilan in stages to help people increase their income through businesses.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said there are 51 PEDi in the state so far to help residents conduct online businesses.

“The 11 new PEDi are to be built with an operating cost of RM2 million per year. The tender process is underway.

“The locations are in Ampangan, Sikamat, Temiang, Johol, Pilah, Seri Menanti, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau, Rahang, Seremban Jaya and Chuah,“ he told reporters after opening the state-level Kita MADANI programme here today.

He said a total of 186 new PEDi would be built across the country in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendation that each state assembly (DUN) should have at least one PEDi.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi shared the story of a PEDi entrepreneur he met in Jemapoh, Kuala Pilah, who was able to earn a five-figure income with an online business.

“The income of these entrepreneurs can increase by three to five times. I met a tempeh crisps entrepreneur who had a monthly income of only RM4,000 to RM5,000 before he joined the PEDi entrepreneurship programme.

“But after he took it online, his income increased to RM12,000 per month,“ he said.

Fahmi said the PEDi Entrepreneurship Programme is able to boost the income of local traders by selling products through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok and Facebook.

During today’s programme, Fahmi also presented the prepaid unity package to eligible recipients from the B40 group among the Labu community and donations to the asnaf (tithe recipients). -Bernama