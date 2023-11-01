Fahmi receives courtesy call from China and US Ambassadors

KUALA LUMPUR: The strong bond between Malaysia and China will continue to flourish, especially in areas of communication and digital economy said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

In his Facebook posting today, Fahmi said the close relationship will encourage digital technology-based companies from China to invest in Malaysia.

Earlier, Fahmi received a courtesy call from the Republic of China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing and his delegation at his office in Putrajaya.

In his Facebook posting, Fahmi added that he had also received a courtesy call from the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian D. McFeeters at his office.

He added that Malaysia and the United States will continue to strengthen the existing relationship in areas of telecommunication, digital economy and cyber security as well as boost the bilateral ties between both countries.

Also present during both meetings was the Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohamad Mentek.-Bernama