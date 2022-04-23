Fahmi Reza blacklisted, barred from leaving country

PETALING JAYA: Graphic artist, Fahmi Reza(pix) has been placed on a no-fly list and is unable to leave the country.

Fahmi said he discovered he was on the immigration blacklist and couldn’t renew his passport until yesterday.

“The immigration department said the ban was placed by Bukit Aman,” he said in a Twitter post.

He stated he was planning a trip to Europe in May for a theatre performance and was trying to gain clearance from Bukit Aman before leaving.

“If a criminal who has been convicted of 42 charges of corruption can get clearance to go abroad, I hope Bukit Aman can grant me clearance just this once,” he said, adding that there should be no “double standards”.

Fahmi was summoned by police for the second time this month yesterday.