Fahmi Reza detained for posting caricature of monkey in palace attire

KUALA LUMPUR: Activist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin(pix), better known as Fahmi Reza, was arrested today for allegedly uploading a caricature of a monkey in a yellow palace attire on his Facebook yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said Fahmi Reza was arrested at the Dang Wangi District police headquarters this afternoon.

He said police would apply for a remand order in court tomorrow.

“The (social media) post has caused an uproar among the public, who have deemed it as going overboard. It has received 12,000 responses including 3,400 comments and shared 966 times since it was uploaded.

“The case is being investigated by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law Division (D5), Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 due to seditious tendencies,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Abd Jalil said the case was also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations that could affect investigations.

“People are urged to be civil as social media users and avoid sensitive issues that affect the royal institution, religious and racial sensitivities so as not to jeopardise harmony,“ he said.-Bernama