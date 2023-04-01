Fahmi seeks explanation from DNB over 5G coverage claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today called on Digital National Berhad (DNB) to explain on how it concluded that the implementation of 5G network coverage in the country had reached nearly 50 per cent.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had not yet verified the information.

“I think DNB must explain how they arrived at these figures. MCMC has not yet verified this info.

“Next time I don’t think DNB should publish prior to verification,” he said in response to a tweet claiming that the numbers published by DNB were bogus.

On Monday, DNB chief operating officer Nasution Mohamed said in a statement that the implementation of 5G network coverage throughout the country had reached almost 50 per cent in populated areas as of the end of 2022, thus surpassing the initial target of 40 per cent.

Nasution said the network had now reached 15 million Malaysians involving 3,900 sites and will reach over 30 million people and businesses when fully implemented.

He also said that DNB was now fully focused on achieving the commitment of 80 per cent of populated areas by the end of 2024 or earlier. -Bernama