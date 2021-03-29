Failure to observe physical distancing tops MCO violations - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Failure to observe physical distancing was the top violation recorded by the Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance operation taskforce yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

Of the 44 individuals compounded, 39 failed to observe physical distancing, three failed to prepare customer registration tools and one each for face mask and inter-state crossing violations.

“A total of 64,528 premises were inspected, while seven illegal immigrants were arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Also, he said 858 individuals entered the country through international gateways yesterday, all of whom are undergoing quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said 1,357 foreigners underwent Covid-19 screening yesterday, two of whom tested positive for the virus. — Bernama