PETALING JAYA: A total of 412 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting the conditional movement control order.

“The biggest offenders, at 135, were those not practising social distancing, followed by illegal entertainment activities (113)” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today.

The other offences included not wearing face masks (64), failure to prepare equipment to record temperature checks and personal details (59), crossing inter-state borders without permission (27) and others (14).

“Of those arrested, 403 individuals were issued compounds while the other nine were remanded,“ he added.

Ops Benteng also continued to apprehend illegal immigrants as 51 of them and 11 boat skippers were caught in the 296 road blocks set up.

As of Dec 3, a total of 81,240 individuals returned to the country and were placed in various quarantine centres like hotels and public training facilities.

Of that number, 11,682 are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 509 were sent to hospitals for treatment.

A total of 69, 049 were allowed to return home after completing the 14-day quarantine.

These individuals returned from 36 countries including from neighbours Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia.

The compliance taskforce also made 56,090 inspections in markets, restaurants, factories, banks and government offices.

There was also 12,218 sanitation operations covering 137 zones.