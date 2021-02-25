Fair, transparent probe into apostasy case - Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have given the assurance that the investigation into an alleged apostasy case would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigation was still underway to locate the 29-year-old suspect.

He also said that the police had recorded statements from the suspect’s 64-year-old father and 34-year-old sister to facilitate the investigation.

“According to his father and sister, the suspect has not lived in the house, which was recently inspected by the police, for a long time,” he told reporters after handing over 34 Toyota Hilux GS-Cargo Single Cab 2.4 vehicles worth RM5.3 million to the Johor police contingent at the headquarters here today.

The non-Muslim man claimed in a video, which has since gone viral, to have got a Muslim woman, believed to be his wife, to apostatise. — Bernama