Faisal Halim praises quality of national squad new faces

KUALA LUMPUR: National team captain Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim complimented the excellent performance of his teammates who were mostly new players when Malaysia beat Cambodia 4-0 in a Tier 1 international match yesterday.

The sensational winger of the Harimau Malaya squad who scored two goals in the clash at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil admitted that he felt more gratified with the fighting spirit displayed by his teammates than his two stylish goals.

“I don’t need to be proud of those two goals, but what I am proud of now are the players who have never played in the Harimau Malaya squad, tonight they all gave a good commitment, I was very surprised.

“...and coach Kim (Kim Pan Gon) carried out a difficult responsibility when he called most of the players who had never been together before but they (players) proved worth (to be) in the squad, that’s what I’m proud of,“ he said when met after the match.

In addition to scoring two goals, the 24-year-old Terengganu FC player also assisted naturalised player Lee Tuck to score his first goal on his debut with the national team before Stuart Wilkin also followed suit with a goal at the end of the game.

Tuck, 34, who is also a Sri Pahang FC forward described the win over Cambodia as a perfect start for him with the national team.

“It’s been a tough period because I’m not playing many football games for 11 months, I have played for only 90 minutes in the Malaysia Cup (Round of 16 matches). So it’s been a big challenge to prepare mentally and physically to get match fitness but I think I’ve done very well to prepare my body and mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wilkin said last night’s victory was a positive sign of the players’ effort to fulfil Pan Gon’s demands ahead of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup from Dec 20 to Jan 16 next year.

The 24-year-old Sabah FC midfielder was also happy to score his first goal on the international stage and help the team achieve victory.

“Amazing feeling, like I dreamed to score on my debut, I’m so proud to represent the country and play this game and hopefully there will be many caps coming,“ said the England-born player.

The national team will next complete its Tier 1 international action match against the Maldives at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras next Wednesday before beginning the AFF Cup campaign against Myanmar in Yangon in Group B’s opener.

Malaysia will then face Laos at Bukit Jalil on Dec 24, Vietnam in Hanoi (Dec 27) and Singapore at Bukit Jalil in the final Group B match on Jan 3 next year.-Bernama