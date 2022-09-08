Faisal hopes to accomplish personal mission in third FA Cup

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC striker Faisal Halim (pix) is hoping to accomplish a personal mission when leading his side in the FA Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.

Having been a apart of two FA Cup finals with Pahang in 2017 and 2018, both as a reserve player who was not even listed in the final squad, Faisal who has grown into a much sort after striker and who leads the Terengganu attack, is hoping to put the icing on the cake on his third attempt.

Faisal’s personal mission is to help Terengganu FC end a 11-year wait to win the FA Cup since the last victory was back in 2011.

“This is not my first FA Cup final. I have been in the team when Pahang qualified for two finals in 2017 and 2018 but I was only a reserve player who was not listed.

“Therefore, this year I wish to make good, an opportunity presented to lead the attack with Terengganu FC. A win will be a perfect gift to my loyal fans,“ he told reporters at the Sultan Mahmud Airport. here today.

He added that 25 of his family members will be at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to provide support.

Terengganu FC face JDT in the final on Saturday.-Bernama