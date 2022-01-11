Faiz Nasir signs two-year contract extension with TFC

KUALA TERENGGANU: Rumours of Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Muhammad Faiz Nasir moving to Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDAFC) next season have turned out to be untrue.

Instead, the small-size player popularly known as Messi Terengganu chooses to stay with the Turtles for another two years.

This was confirmed with him signing an extension contract with Terengganu Football Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) last night.

TFCSB chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh, when met after the contract signing ceremony, said TFC decided to extent Muhammad Faiz’s contract because of his excellent performance.

“His outstanding performances have helped the Turtles win the FA Cup runners-up title this season and qualify for the Asian Confederation Cup (AFC) next year.

“His services are needed to continue to make a positive impact on the Black and White team, which is targeting the Malaysia Cup championship,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz, who hails from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, said he decided to stay with TFC because he was satisfied with training and team management.

He is also hoping to play at a higher football stage, namely the AFC Cup, which is scheduled to start in the middle of next year.

Muhammad Faiz, 30, started his career as a professional footballer in the Kelantan team in 2013.

Before joining Terengganu, he played in several other teams such as FELCRA FC and Selangor, which allowed him to wear the national team’s jersey in 2019.-Bernama