Faizal Azumu congratulates Malaysia’s ‘Usain Bolt’ on outstanding SPM results

KUALA LUMPUR: The achievement of young sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi nicknamed ‘Usain Bolt’ Malaysia, who achieved excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2021 examination drew the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix).

“Well done, very good,” he said in a video call to Muhammad Azeem.

Apart from congratulating Muhammad Azeem, who obtained 6As, 1B and 1C, Ahmad Faizal also advised the athlete not to repeat the false start mistake in the semi -finals of the men’s 100m sprint at the SEA Games in Hanoi, last month.

His mistake saw him disqualified in the event held at the My Dinh National Stadium in the Vietnamese capital.

Apart from Muhammad Azeem, Ahmad Faizal was also impressed with the achievement of sailing athlete, Nur Adlina Nasreen Mohd Nasri, who achieved 8As and 1B in SPM 2021.

“You’ve got to keep the momentum going and wish you success,”he said when contacting Nur Adlina to congratulate her on her fine performance in the examination, the results of which were out on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal also took the opportunity to congratulate the best student of Sekolah Seni Malaysia Perak, Nasrin Humaira Mohamad Adzhar, who obtained 10As in the SPM 2021.

He also advised Nasrin to keep in close touch with family and friends to continue to be successful in life.-Bernama