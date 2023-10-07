Fajarbaru Builder wins contract, inks JVA

PETALING JAYA: Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fajarbaru Builder Sdn Bhd (FBSB) has won a contract to redevelop Australian and Malaysian military facilities at Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Base Butterworth.

FBSB together with Avionics Pty Ltd (APL) was awarded a head contract (international) two phase from the Australian Department of Defence, in respect of the planning phase of the design and construct infrastructure project to redevelop the Australian leased facilities and Malaysian facilities at RMAF Base Butterworth.

FBSB’s portion of the contract is worth RM7.36 million, while APL is at AUD$1.46 million (RM4.51 million) respectively.

Arising from the contract, both companies have entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) for the design and construct infrastructure project, which includes operational and recreational upgrades to airfield pavements, ground lighting infrastructure, drainage, rugby pitch, futsal court and associated infrastructure.

“Each party shall be responsible for its own proper and timely execution of the apportioned Work (as set out in the JVA) pursuant to the project in accordance with the terms and conditions of the project contract as if it were an independent contractor for the project contract, and each party shall bear any and all liabilities, risks, technical, financial which arise out of the apportioned work under the project contract,“ said Fajarbaru in a statement today.

The planning phase is expected to commence from July 10, 2023 until Nov 13, 2023.

On risk factors, the group said that it is not aware of any risk factors arising from the JVA other than the normal business, market and global economic risks.

On effects of the contract and the JVA, the group said that the contract will have no material effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholding.

“The execution of the JVA does not have any effect on the earnings per share, net assets per share, gearing, share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of FBG for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

“Nevertheless, it is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets per share of the company in future in view of the future profit contribution,“ it said.