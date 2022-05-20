Fake goods worth over RM1 mln seized from KL wholesale mall

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 43,929 counterfeit items of various brands worth RM1,072,750 were seized by the Kuala Lumpur branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP KL) from a well-known wholesale centre in Jalan Kenanga here on Tuesday.

Its director, Ariffin Samsudin(pix), said in a press conference today that they were kept in four stockrooms and that a local man and woman -- believed to be the owner and worker -- have been arrested.

“According to the information gathered, the owner of the premises sold the fake goods online. There was also a shop from which wholesale products were sold to regular customers to avoid detection by the authorities.”

Ariffin said the case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019 which imposes a maximum fine of RM15,000 for each of the goods in a first offence and RM30,000 for each of the goods for a second or subsequent offence.

He said KPDNHEP KL is stepping up enforcement under the abovementioned act, Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and Copyright Act 1987.

He added that 89 enforcement officers have been deployed to monitor prices at all business premises to ensure reasonable prices and a sufficient supply.

He urged the public to make a complaint to KPDNHEP if prices are set too high.-Bernama