Fake news on entire family succumbing to Covid-19 - Melaka police

MELAKA: Claims that a family has died of Covid-19 at a house in Taman Merdeka here as viraled on social media are false.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said, as of this evening, the police had not received any report on the incident taking place at the location.

“To date, no police report has been received on death cases from Covid-19 as viraled on social media.

“As such, the police are denying such an incident taking place in the Melaka Tengah district and it is false,’’ he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

He said that in this regard, the police advised the public against disseminating any fake news which could cause public anxiety or panic.

A 20-second video and pictures viraled on WhatsApp and Facebook showed several workers, believed to be health personnel with personal protective equipment, (PPE) carrying a body into a police truck.

The incident allegedly involved a family who did not have symptoms of Covid-19 infection but were found dead after personnel of the Ministry of Health had gone to their house when they failed to turn up for an appointment to undergo Covid-19 screenings. — Bernama