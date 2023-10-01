False claim: Company director remanded for four days

PUTRAJAYA: A company director has been remanded for four days starting today to facilitate investigations over alleged false claim in the construction of a building worth about RM92 million in Kuala Terengganu.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued the remand order until this Friday against the 64-year-old man following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today.

MACC sources said the man was arrested at the commission headquarters here at about 3.45 pm yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to the source, the company director was suspected of being involved in validating claims containing false material details involving mechanical and electrical works in the construction project when the works were not fully carried out.-Bernama