False news, online fraud can undermine unity, harmony

SEPANG: Online fraud and dissemination of false news could undermine the well-being and unity of the people thus posing a threat to the country’s independence.

Director of Warfare and Issue Management Division, Department of Information (Japen), Suwadi Guliling(pix) said the people needed to be more careful about the threat because it was an effort by irresponsible parties who wanted to create instability in the country.

“False news and fraud whether online or offline will bring great loss to the society and the threats could jeopardise the country’s independence and freedom,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Fly The Jalur Gemilang’ campaign in conjunction with the National Month celebrations here today.

The event was jointly organised by Japen, Taman Desa Jenderam Hilir Residents’ Association Committee and Jenderam Residents’ Consultative Committee (JPP).

Therefore, as an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM), Japen would continue its job in disseminating information related to false news and cyber threats through social media and face-to-face programmes, said Suwadi.

He also reminded the community, especially the young generation, that the struggle to defend the country’s independence was a continuous effort so that Malaysia would remain free, united and progressive.-Bernama