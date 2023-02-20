FAM appoints Cameron as U-20 women’s team Head Coach

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Grassroots Unit Head, Cameron Ng. has been appointed as the national under-20 women’s team Head Coach.

FAM Secretary-General Noor Azman Rahman, who announced the appointment, said Cameron has shown qualities to steer the team to the 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers beginning early March.

Cameron, 44, will continue leading the Grassroots Unit, which he has helmed since 2020.

FAM Technical Director Scott O’Donell said Cameron had shown his capability while serving in the grassroots as well as when helping the Malayan Tigress (national women’s squad) Head Coach Soleen Al-Zoubi.

“Apart from his qualifications, Soleen thinks we need someone, who can change the way we do things, if not we are going to get the same results. We believe Cameron is someone who can change things, create more positive and professional environment in the women’s team.

“Our priorities for the next couple of years is to increase the number of competitions to ensure they’re prepared when called-up for the national team camp,” he told a press conference at the Wisma FAM here, today.

Meanwhile, Cameron, who has an AFC Coaching Diploma, promised to deliver his best to help the U-20 Malayan Tigress squad.

“We want to set realistic targets, want good team performance from the girls and moving forward as a team,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAM in a statement announced that 25 players, including 14 new players, have been called to participate in the Malayan Tigress U-20 squad’s centralised training camp starting today until March 7, ahead of the U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Cambodia starting on March 10.

During the 15-day training stint, the squad is scheduled to play in matches, including a friendly against Mongolia at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on March 2.

Malaysia, who are drawn in Group G, will begin their qualifying campaign against Cambodia on March 10, and meet Myanmar on March 12 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh. -Bernama