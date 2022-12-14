FAM further slash AFF Cup ticket prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have for the second time slashed ticket prices for two AFF Cup 2022 group stage matches, involving the national squad against Laos and Singapore at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix), in a statement today, said the latest prices for each match were set at RM30 for open seats, RM50 (premium) and RM60 (grandstand), while tickets for children aged 6 to 12 years old cost RM5.

Previously, the original ticket price of RM50 was reduced to RM45 for open seats, RM70 to RM60 for premium seats and RM100 to RM70 for grandstand seats while tickets for children aged 6 to 12 years old cost RM10.

According to Hamidin, the step was taken by the national football governing body after receiving various reactions from Harimau Malaya supporters who were still hoping for a further price reduction.

“In order to re-examine this matter, I once again instructed the FAM Ticket and Stadium Committee chaired by FAM vice president, Datuk Posa Majais, to find the best solution to ensure a win-win situation can be achieved between FAM and the fans.

“After various views, further evaluation was made and the FAM Ticket and Stadium Committee agreed with the proposal that the prices of the tickets be reduced further to ensure acceptance by all supporters,“ he said.

Prior to this, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had also requested FAM to further reduce ticket prices for the 2022 AFF Cup matches for the open category after the governing body announced a reduction in ticket prices for the first time yesterday.

In a Twitter post, Hannah said the reduction in ticket prices may increase the attendance of fans to the stadium to watch the Harimau Malaya in action.

Concerned with the current economic situation which is still unstable and the majority of football supporters being from the B40 (lower income) group, Hamidin hopes that the reduction in ticket prices can further encourage attendance of supporters to the stadium.

He said Ticket Hotline will start the refund process for the excess amount paid by fans who have bought tickets at the previous prices.

Malaysia will begin their AFF Cup Group B campaign against Myanmar in Yangon on Dec 21, followed by Laos in Bukit Jalil on Dec 24, Vietnam in Hanoi (Dec 27) and Singapore in Bukit Jalil (Jan 3).

The Harimau Malaya, who were champions in 2010, failed to get past the group stage at the last edition in Singapore.-Bernama