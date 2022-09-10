FAM president meets PSSI to express grief over stadium tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) held a meeting with the All Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) yesterday to express his grief to the Indonesian football family following the Oct 1 bloody tragedy at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang.

FAM said the PSSI were represented by their chairperson Mochamad Iriawan and deputy secretary-general Maaike Ira Puspita at last night’s meeting in Indonesia.

“The world of football is indeed grieving together and we, Malaysia, will always be there for Indonesia,” Hamidin said in a post on FAM’s Facebook page today.

The bloody tragedy on Oct 1 left more than 150 people dead following riots and a stampede after the East Java derby between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java.

Arema FC supporters rioted after the home team lost 2-3 to the visitors, forcing police to fire tear gas to control the situation. A stampede resulted when supporters rushed to an exit gate, resulting in a crush that left many dead. There were also riots outside the stadium.

Hamidin arrived in Indonesia on Friday (Oct 7) to watch the national Under-16 team’s remaining matches in Group B of the Asian Cup Under-17 2023 Qualifiers - against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Oct 7 and the hosts tonight - at the Pakansarai Stadium in Cibinong, Bogor.

Hamidin also visited former PPSI secretary-general Nugraha Besoes, who he considers a good friend and ‘brother’ in the football world, at his residence.

“He served as the PSSI secretary-general for 28 years and no one has broken his record in Indonesia. His health has deteriorated, but his passion is still the same - football,” said Hamidin.-Bernama