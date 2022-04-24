FAMA act amendments on livestock marketing to be tabled in July: Ronald

KUCHING: Amendments to the FAMA Act 1965 to enable the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to manage the marketing of livestock commodities will be tabled in Parliament in July, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee(pix).

He said the amendments would also allow FAMA to play an effective role in stabilising the supply of livestock commodities.

“At the moment there are no specific agencies tasked with livestock marketing activities,” he told a press conference after opening the national-level Semarak Syawal programme at Medan Niaga Satok here today.

Ronald said apart from this, FAMA would also have a role to ensure that the local food supply chain was not disrupted.

FAMA is empowered by the FAMA Act to supervise, coordinate, regulate and develop the marketing of Malaysian agricultural commodities except pineapple, rubber, oil palm, padi, rice, tobacco and cocoa products.

When asked on the supply of essential goods for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Ronald said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) would ensure that there would be no shortage.

“Consumers will not have any problems getting essentials like meat, chickens, vegetables and coconuts as departments and agencies under MAFI have made early preparations to ensure continuity in supplies,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the Semarak Syawal programme will be held simultaneously at farmers’ markets throughout the country from today until May 2.

“This year, enterprises under FAMA such as Agrobazaar and Kedai Rakyat are also participating in the programme to give consumers an opportunity to get their supplies throughout Aidilfitri,” he said.

MAFI, in a statement, said 15,391 entrepreneurs are expected to generate sales totalling RM25 million through the 797 outlets provided in the Semarak Syawal programme.-Bernama