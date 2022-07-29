FAMA, SSM collaborate to encourage entrepreneurs to register businesses

SELAYANG: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to work together to encourage entrepreneurs under FAMA to register their businesses with SSM.

The MoU was signed by FAMA director-general, Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli and SSM chief executive officer, Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz, at the FAMA Point building, Selayang, near here today.

Nor Azimah, in her speech, said SSM will provide special services and support to FAMA entrepreneurs regarding the need to register businesses to improve the survival of the business and corporate entities.

“SSM, through this collaboration, will also offer free business registration through the Concerned Business Registration Scheme (SPPP) to all B40 entrepreneurs under the supervision of FAMA.

“Besides adding value to the excellence of both parties’ customer service, this collaboration can also provide exposure on the comprehensive adaptation of online transactions to entrepreneurs, and increase their income through the digital platform,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin, later in a press conference, said that the collaboration will benefit entrepreneurs in terms of education, training, advisory services and information related to SSM services and products, as well as marketing opportunities on online marketing platform, Agrobazaar Online (ABO).

“This collaboration is an effort to provide exposure to entrepreneurs of the importance and benefits of business registration, further encouraging the application of the SSM BizTrust QR code to entrepreneurs registered on the ABO platform,” he said.

Earlier, FAMA organised the Keluarga Malaysia Direct From Farm Sale (JTDLKM) programme at the same venue, where various products of entrepreneurs from Kedah were highlighted, such as agro-food products, and agricultural products and popular foods including gulai ikan temenung and nasi daging.

From June 1 to July 24, a total of 482 JTDLKM programmes were held by FAMA, with a sales value of RM6.6 million.

“FAMA is targeting a total of 840 JTDLKM events in 70 locations nationwide until December this year and it is estimated that 420,000 consumers will benefit, with a target sales value of RM10.5 million,“ he said.-Bernama