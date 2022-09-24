FAMA targets RM10 mln in sales with JMKM 2.0 in Malacca

ALOR GAJAH: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) aims for a RM10 million sales target to be achieved through the ongoing Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales (JMKM) 2.0 programme, from Aug 20 to Dec 31, in Malacca.

FAMA deputy director-general (Operations) Abdul Rashid Bahri said the programme was currently being implemented in 28 state constituencies in Malacca and is expected to reduce the price of various food items by up to RM3.5 million through government subsidies, benefiting 500,000 consumers in the state.

“As of last week, the programme has benefited 91,981 consumers, with a subsidy of RM555,920.01. JMKM also generated RM2.76 million in sales value from various kitchen items, offered at a discount of 10 to 20 per cent from the current market price,” he told reporters after the programme launch here today.

Malacca Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, officiated the programme, which was also attended by state FAMA director, Hairudin Yunos.

Abdul Rashid said that JMKM 2.0 will be held once or twice a week in each state constituency, to help ease the cost of living borne by the people due to the increase in the price of goods.

Apart from that, JMKM also helps small farmers to market their vegetables at the selected shops.

On a separate matter, Abdul Rashid said FAMA will collaborate with the Agricultural Department and Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) to ensure the supply of vegetables is not affected during the northeast monsoon, which is expected to begin in November.

“FAMA is providing 40 operational centres nationwide, as logistics that have transport and storage facilities. Among the vegetables that will be stored are long shelf life varieties and non-leafy vegetables, such as cabbage and pumpkin,” he said.

At the same time, Abdul Rashid said that the price of vegetables is likely to rise due to weather changes during the northeast monsoon, however, it will only be temporary.-Bernama